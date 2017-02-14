Trump knew for weeks that aide was be...

Trump knew for weeks that aide was being misleading over Russia: White House

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT television news channel in Moscow, Russia, December 10, 2015. Sputnik/Mikhail... U.S. President Donald Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Reply 6,455
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Reply 1,861
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 3 hr Flower6063 6
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 9 hr skankhunt43 6
News Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence? 15 hr Era of Uncertainty 7
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 19 hr romant 5,460
1917 vs 2017 Mon stalindidnothingw... 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC