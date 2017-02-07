Treasury Department Imposes New Sanctions Against Iran and Clarifies Russia Cyber Sanctions
On Friday, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated 25 individuals and entities under Executive Orders 13382 and 13224 for their roles in procuring technology and/or materials in support of Iran's ballistic missile program and for acting on behalf of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. OFAC stated that these designations were "fully consistent with" US commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action because they were taken in response to Iran's ballistic missile testing, rather than its nuclear program.
