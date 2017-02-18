Touting 'fine-tuned machine,' Trump incorrectly states magnitude of election victory
"I don't know", Trump added. "They said there's no way to get 222, 230's impossible", Trump said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|George
|5,481
|Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte...
|2 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Removed Forums
|12 hr
|Cassandra_
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|12 hr
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|22 hr
|Enter
|6,467
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Fri
|George
|1
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|Thu
|beatlesinafog
|10
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC