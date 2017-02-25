Top Republican says special prosecuto...

Top Republican says special prosecutor should investigate Russian meddling in Trump's election

Read more: Washington Post

A senior Republican lawmaker on Friday agreed that a special prosecutor should investigate Russia's alleged interference with the 2016 presidential election. Rep. Darrell Issa became one of the few Republican representatives to publicly state the need for an independent investigation into Russia's reported election meddling.

Chicago, IL

