Top Republican says special prosecutor should investigate Russian meddling in Trump's election
A senior Republican lawmaker on Friday agreed that a special prosecutor should investigate Russia's alleged interference with the 2016 presidential election. Rep. Darrell Issa became one of the few Republican representatives to publicly state the need for an independent investigation into Russia's reported election meddling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|2 hr
|SirPrize
|2
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|Whogivesachit
|487
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|9 hr
|Figures
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Thu
|About time
|11,366
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|About time
|6,471
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC