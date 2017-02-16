The Latest: Russia says group formed ...

The Latest: Russia says group formed to preserve Syria truce

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

U.N. Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura talks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The U.N. envoy said negotiating a political transition for the war-torn country will be the sole item on the agenda for upcoming talks between the government and opposition in Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1,881
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr West is the Best 6,465
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 7 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,475
News Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence? 13 hr beatlesinafog 10
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... 14 hr James 2
News Russia secretly deployed nuclear cruise missile... 16 hr CHICKEN TRUMP 1
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 16 hr PUTINs POODLE 10
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC