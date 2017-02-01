The Human Bed Warmer - Russian Woman Offers Bed Warming Services for Single Men
A young woman from Moscow, Russia, has come up with an innovative way to supplement her income - charging single men a hefty fee for laying in their bed for an hour to warm it and fill it with her positive energy, thus guaranteeing a good night's sleep. 21-year-old Viktoria Ivachyova is a human be warmer for hire, charging a whopping 4,900 Russian rubles per night, or 102 700 per month to lay down on strangers' beds and make sure it's nice and warm when they turn in for the night.
