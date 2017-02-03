The Americans are searching for Putin's bunker
U.S. intelligence is studying Russia's capabilities for a retaliatory strike in the event of a nuclear war. Special attention is paid to bunkers that the Russian military plans to use to hide the country's top leadership if the need arises.
