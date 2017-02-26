Syria government demands opposition condemn Homs attack
Syrian government and opposition delegates to peace talks in Geneva on Saturday warned of the impact on negotiations after a day of violence in Syria that included jihadist suicide bombings and missile strikes by the air force. "Any party that refuses to condemn these attacks today, we will consider that party to be an accomplice of terrorism", Syria's United Nations ambassador, Bashar al-Ja'afari, told reporters after meeting United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura in the third day of renewed peace talks - with the sides meeting separately with him so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|Sun
|tina anne
|10
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|2brosewilder
|488
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Sun
|BLDM
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|11,365
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|6,471
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC