Syria government demands opposition c...

Syria government demands opposition condemn Homs attack

Syrian government and opposition delegates to peace talks in Geneva on Saturday warned of the impact on negotiations after a day of violence in Syria that included jihadist suicide bombings and missile strikes by the air force. "Any party that refuses to condemn these attacks today, we will consider that party to be an accomplice of terrorism", Syria's United Nations ambassador, Bashar al-Ja'afari, told reporters after meeting United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura in the third day of renewed peace talks - with the sides meeting separately with him so far.

Chicago, IL

