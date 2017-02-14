Snowden's lawyer rubbishes reports on Russia's possible extradition of his client to U.S.
Moscow [Russia], Feb 12 : Former Central Intelligence Agency employee Edward Snowden's lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, has termed media reports on Russia considering to send his client back to the United States as "speculations." "Those are certain speculations, which come from the so-called sources of the U.S. intelligence services," Russia's state-owned news agency TASS quoted Kucherena as saying.
