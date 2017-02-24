Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Arms Race with Russia
The Nuclear Question is becoming increasingly obfuscated by spin and lobbying as the West sleepwalks into Cold War II - a walk made all the more dangerous when the loose lips of the U.S. tweeter-in-chief announced that another nuclear arms race is a great idea . Two Cold War II issues are central and almost never addressed: What will be the Russians' understanding of all the propaganda surrounding the Nuclear Question and the looming American defense spendup? And how might they act on this understanding? Barack Obama first outlined his vision for nuclear disarmament in a speech in Prague on 5 April 2009, less than three months after becoming President.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|2brosewilder
|486
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|11 hr
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Thu
|About time
|11,366
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|About time
|6,471
|Is Vladimir Putin Another Adolf Hitler? (Jul '14)
|Thu
|nopervs allowed
|3,313
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC