Senators vs. Russia

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Sen. Ben Cardin , a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, makes an opening statement during a confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson as secretary of state in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11. In contrast to the president, senators from both sides of the aisle have spoken up strongly for the need to take a tough stand against Russia, which is increasingly aggressive internationally and repressive at home. The United States should unequivocally condemn - and take proactive steps to stem - the continued Russian aggression in Ukraine.

