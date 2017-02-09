Senators vs. Russia
Sen. Ben Cardin , a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, makes an opening statement during a confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson as secretary of state in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11. In contrast to the president, senators from both sides of the aisle have spoken up strongly for the need to take a tough stand against Russia, which is increasingly aggressive internationally and repressive at home. The United States should unequivocally condemn - and take proactive steps to stem - the continued Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|2 hr
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|19 hr
|Teddy
|1,788
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Enter
|6,436
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Thu
|George
|481
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Wed
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Phart Athletically
|9
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC