Senators to Trump: Not So Fast on RussiaBy Tim Mak
Republican senators are openly defying their party's president, proposing legislation that would limit President Donald Trump's ability to lift sanctions on Russia without their approval. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is leading the latest charge, authoring a bipartisan proposal Wednesday that is modeled after the controls that Congress passed after the Iranian nuclear deal .
