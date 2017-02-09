Sen. Todd Young Joins GOP Senators in...

Sen. Todd Young Joins GOP Senators in Letter to President on Russia Policy

Read more: WEHT

Sen. Todd Young is joining Sen. Cory Gardner and other Republican Senators in sending a letter to the White House urging President Trump to pursue a tough-minded policy towards Russia. Senators Jim Inhofe , Rob Portman , Mike Rounds , Joni Ernst , Susan Collins , and Lindsey Graham also joined in sending the letter to the president.

