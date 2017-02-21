Russia's new game in Afghanistan

Russia's new game in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

A resurgent Russia is making new inroads into Afghanistan , not in the way the former USSR did, but by aligning itself with some of the very extremists whose leaders were involved in the defeat of the Soviet Union's decade-long invasion of Afghanistan. In December 2016, Moscow disclosed its contacts with the Taliban , the group that is intent on toppling the Afghan government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... 28 min BLDM 2
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... 59 min Fcvk tRump 8
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr Whogivesachit 487
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Fri About time 1,893
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) Thu About time 11,366
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Thu About time 6,471
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,155,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC