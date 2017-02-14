Russia's missile-armed Cold War-era Spy Ship spotted lurking off the coast
The Cold War-era vessel was seen prowling 70 miles off the coast of Delaware as tensions loom between US and Russia. The new president has spoken about warming up relations with Russian supremo Vladimir Putin, but troops continue to pour into Europe.
