There are on the MDJonline.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:

In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin listen during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.