Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:
In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin listen during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
|
Since: Oct 08
3,397
Location hidden
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Hope Putinko is next.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC