Russians march to remember slain opposition leader Nemtsov
Several thousand people held a march in Moscow in memory of the Russia... Swedes are finding themselves puzzled by representations of their country in the U.S. after a prominent Fox News program featured a "Swedish defense and national security advisor" who's unknown to the country's... Swedes are finding themselves puzzled by representations of their country in the U.S. after a prominent Fox News program featured a "Swedish defense and national security advisor" who's unknown to the country's military and foreign-affairs officials. A longtime neighbor says a suburban Kansas City man accused of shooting two Indian immigrants and a third man at a bar was a heavy drinker who became a "drunken mess" after his father died.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|6 hr
|tina anne
|10
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|2brosewilder
|488
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|9 hr
|BLDM
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Thu
|About time
|11,366
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|About time
|6,471
