Russian spy ship 'loitering' off Virginia near world's largest naval base, officials say
The Russian spy ship Viktor Leonov is currently "loitering" off the coast of Norfolk, Va., home to the largest naval base in the world, two U.S. officials tell Fox News. As of Friday morning, the Russian spy ship is slowly patrolling only 17 nautical miles -- roughly 19 miles -- from land, according to officials.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|10 min
|romant
|5,480
|Removed Forums
|9 hr
|Cassandra_
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|9 hr
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|19 hr
|Enter
|6,467
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Fri
|George
|1
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|Thu
|beatlesinafog
|10
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|Thu
|James
|2
