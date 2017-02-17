Russian spy ship 'loitering' off Virg...

Russian spy ship 'loitering' off Virginia near world's largest naval base, officials say

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Russian spy ship Viktor Leonov is currently "loitering" off the coast of Norfolk, Va., home to the largest naval base in the world, two U.S. officials tell Fox News. As of Friday morning, the Russian spy ship is slowly patrolling only 17 nautical miles -- roughly 19 miles -- from land, according to officials.

Russia

