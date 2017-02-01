Russian Security Services Explained Why Border Zone With Belarus To Be Established
In accordance with the order of the FSB head, a border zone is to be introduced between Russia and Belarus - it will be located in Smolensk, Pskov and Bryansk regions. Media noticed the order, which was published on Jan. 27, only on February 1, after the news had appeared in the newspaper Rosiiskaya Gazeta - and such orders come into force exactly after publishing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|12 min
|romant
|5,403
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|52 min
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|6,408
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,614
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|3 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|5 hr
|ACT of WAR
|479
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|19 hr
|ccccccccc
|225
|Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet before ...
|20 hr
|TRUMP MEETS HIS BOSS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC