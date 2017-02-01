Russian Security Services Explained Why Border Zone With Belarus To Be Established

In accordance with the order of the FSB head, a border zone is to be introduced between Russia and Belarus - it will be located in Smolensk, Pskov and Bryansk regions. Media noticed the order, which was published on Jan. 27, only on February 1, after the news had appeared in the newspaper Rosiiskaya Gazeta - and such orders come into force exactly after publishing.

