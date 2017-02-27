Russian security forces raid journalist Zoya Svetova's home
Russian authorities should cease harassing journalists and allow them to work unimpeded, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Security forces today searched the Moscow home of prominent journalist and human rights defender Zoya Svetova, according to press reports and Svetova's lawyers.
