Russian researchers develop new technology for treating varicose veins

Researchers of the Center for Advanced Studies of Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University in collaboration with LLC "Company Neo" industrial partner developed new technology of varicose veins obliteration by the means of focused high intensity ultrasound. The experimental layout of the device has been developed within the framework of the Federal Target Program "Research and development 2014-2020" supported by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation and presented in early 2017.

