Russian researchers develop new technology for treating varicose veins
Researchers of the Center for Advanced Studies of Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University in collaboration with LLC "Company Neo" industrial partner developed new technology of varicose veins obliteration by the means of focused high intensity ultrasound. The experimental layout of the device has been developed within the framework of the Federal Target Program "Research and development 2014-2020" supported by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation and presented in early 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,453
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,844
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|6,443
|1917 vs 2017
|20 hr
|stalindidnothingw...
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sat
|ACT of WAR
|481
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Sat
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|3
|Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo...
|Feb 11
|Reply
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC