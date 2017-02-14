Russian Paratroopers To Land Near Bre...

Russian Paratroopers To Land Near Brest And Vitsebsk

Read more: Charter97

Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Russian Defense Ministry informs, that military exercises, wherein Tula military unit of the Russian Airborne Troops will take part, is to be held in western Belarus in April. It is specified, that a delegation of Russian Airborne Troops arrived on an official visit to Brest in Belarus on Monday.

Russia

