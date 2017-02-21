Russian opposition struggles 2 years after Nemtsov killing

FILE In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia, second right, take part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia. Russia's opposition movement struggles to rally around one unifying figure two years after Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister, was gunned down just outside the Kremlin wall on Feb. 27, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.