Russian opposition leader handed 5-ye...

Russian opposition leader handed 5-year suspended sentence

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Russia's main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has been found guilty of embezzlement and handed a five-year suspended sentence. It bars him from running for president next year against Vladimir Putin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 28 min Strahd 1,808
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr George 6,438
News Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo... 6 hr Reply 5
News Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t... 22 hr svrbisatanci 2
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... Fri Reply 2
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Thu George 480
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Feb 8 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,444
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC