Meghri free economic zone may serve a good platform for Russian business to boost trade and economic relations with the Iranian market, Russian Minister of Transport, Co-Chair of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation Maxim Sokolov has told on Saturday in Yerevan during the meeting with Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan. Sokolov, who is paying visit to Armenia to participate in the sixth meeting of ministers of transport of the EAEU Member States, has discussed with Armenian PM the further development of Armenia-Russian relations as well as issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during PM Karen Karapetyan's official visit to Russian Federation.

