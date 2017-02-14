Russian minister of transport: Meghri free economic zone may serve good platform for Russian busi...
Meghri free economic zone may serve a good platform for Russian business to boost trade and economic relations with the Iranian market, Russian Minister of Transport, Co-Chair of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation Maxim Sokolov has told on Saturday in Yerevan during the meeting with Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan. Sokolov, who is paying visit to Armenia to participate in the sixth meeting of ministers of transport of the EAEU Member States, has discussed with Armenian PM the further development of Armenia-Russian relations as well as issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during PM Karen Karapetyan's official visit to Russian Federation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Grapes1756
|482
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|11 hr
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|Enter
|6,439
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|14 hr
|Strahd
|1,808
|Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo...
|21 hr
|Reply
|5
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|Fri
|svrbisatanci
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Feb 8
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC