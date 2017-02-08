Russian man builds church of snow for...

Russian man builds church of snow for village without chapel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this image made from video, a chapel made of snow is seen in Sosnovka, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Enter 6,434
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 9 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,444
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 10 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,778
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) 18 hr Phart Athletically 9
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Tue RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Tue PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16) Tue George 22
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,896 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC