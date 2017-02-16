Russian foreign ministry says meeting...

Russian foreign ministry says meeting planned between Lavrov, US Tillerson

A meeting is planned between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of a gathering of G20 foreign ministers in Germany, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2015.

Russia

