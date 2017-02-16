Russian foreign ministry says meeting planned between Lavrov, US Tillerson
A meeting is planned between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of a gathering of G20 foreign ministers in Germany, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,880
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,473
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|5 hr
|beatlesinafog
|10
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|6 hr
|James
|2
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|6,460
|Russia secretly deployed nuclear cruise missile...
|8 hr
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|1
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|8 hr
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC