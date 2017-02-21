Russian flagged vessels in Russia to be managed by V. Group
V.Group has taken its first Russian flagged vessel into full technical management following earlier successful accreditation of the St.Petersburg office from the Russian Register. The ship management services, which will be delivered by V.Ships operations in Limassol and BGI crewing operations in St. Petersburg, are a significant milestone, marking V.Group's entry into this market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|Sun
|tina anne
|10
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|2brosewilder
|488
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Sun
|BLDM
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|11,365
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|6,471
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC