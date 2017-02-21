Russian flagged vessels in Russia to ...

Russian flagged vessels in Russia to be managed by V. Group

V.Group has taken its first Russian flagged vessel into full technical management following earlier successful accreditation of the St.Petersburg office from the Russian Register. The ship management services, which will be delivered by V.Ships operations in Limassol and BGI crewing operations in St. Petersburg, are a significant milestone, marking V.Group's entry into this market.

Chicago, IL

