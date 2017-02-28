Russian Federation says in talks over Iranian oil purchases
However, at present the deal may not be as important because now Iran can freely sell oil anywhere and receive its money, Khatibi told Trend February 27. Russia's oil production in February will be lower than the January output, with Moscow cutting more than the 117,000 bpd cut it made last month, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of an event in Sochi on Monday. "The two countries are now discussing the terms of a potential agreement", Novak said February 27, adding he expected the deal to be reached "within weeks".
