Russian Federation says in talks over...

Russian Federation says in talks over Iranian oil purchases

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

However, at present the deal may not be as important because now Iran can freely sell oil anywhere and receive its money, Khatibi told Trend February 27. Russia's oil production in February will be lower than the January output, with Moscow cutting more than the 117,000 bpd cut it made last month, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of an event in Sochi on Monday. "The two countries are now discussing the terms of a potential agreement", Novak said February 27, adding he expected the deal to be reached "within weeks".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... 11 hr Tow 3
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... Mon Hostis Publicus 11
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Mon About time 171
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 26 2brosewilder 488
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Feb 24 About time 91
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) Feb 23 About time 11,365
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC