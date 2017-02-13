Russian drone footage show wide damage at Syria's Palmyra

This photo combo, made from footage taken from the Russian Defense Ministry official website, purports to show the Roman-era amphitheater on June 6, 2016, left, and on Feb. 5, 2017, right, in Palmyra, Syria. Russia's defense ministry has released drone footage showing new destruction in Syria's historic town of Palmyra, which was recently recaptured by the Islamic State group, and warned that the militants could be planning the further demolition of antiquities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.