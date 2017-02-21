Russian diplomat paints rose-colored ...

Russian diplomat paints rose-colored picture in Denver

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The Consul General of the Russian Federation gave a talk in Denver on Thursday morning, and he spoke at length about how the Russian economy is now free of Soviet debt and how it bounced back quickly from a double blow dealt two years ago by the drop in oil prices and the smack-down of international sanctions. And who wouldn't want to move to a country where the president's approval rating consistently floats above 80 percent? There was no mention, however, of President Putin's dubious record on human rights, or of widespread allegations of Russian hacking of our presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Ms Sassy 484
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr About time 1,893
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) Thu About time 11,366
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Thu About time 6,471
News Is Vladimir Putin Another Adolf Hitler? (Jul '14) Thu nopervs allowed 3,313
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... Wed Anonymous 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC