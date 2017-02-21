Russian diplomat paints rose-colored picture in Denver

The Consul General of the Russian Federation gave a talk in Denver on Thursday morning, and he spoke at length about how the Russian economy is now free of Soviet debt and how it bounced back quickly from a double blow dealt two years ago by the drop in oil prices and the smack-down of international sanctions. And who wouldn't want to move to a country where the president's approval rating consistently floats above 80 percent? There was no mention, however, of President Putin's dubious record on human rights, or of widespread allegations of Russian hacking of our presidential election.

