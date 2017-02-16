Russia: 'We're not returning our terr...

Russia: 'We're not returning our territory' Crimea to Ukraine

There are 1 comment on the WVNY story from Yesterday, titled Russia: 'We're not returning our territory' Crimea to Ukraine. In it, WVNY reports that:

AUGUST 12: A general view of Sevastopol bay on August 12, 2015 in Sevastopol, Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill in March 2014 to annexe the Crimean peninsula but Ukraine and most of the international community do not recognise its annexation.

RUSSIAN THIEVES

Coquitlam, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
Looks like Nazi Russia will be isolated, sanctioned, and in an irreversible decline indefinately!

When it collapses, all neighbouring countries will take back their lands!

Ukraine, Japan, China, Mongolia, Belarus, Germany, Khazakhstan, the Baltics, Roumania, Iran and others can then reclaim the territory stolen by these Russian Nazis over the last decades!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
