Russia to decide in April-May if global oil deal should be extended: TASS
FILE PHOTO: A view shows an oil derrick and other facilities at Vankorskoye oil field owned by Rosneft company north of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 25, 2015. Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|ACT of WAR
|481
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|6 hr
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Enter
|6,439
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|9 hr
|Strahd
|1,808
|Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo...
|16 hr
|Reply
|5
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|Fri
|svrbisatanci
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Feb 8
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC