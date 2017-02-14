Russia to decide in April-May if glob...

Russia to decide in April-May if global oil deal should be extended: TASS

FILE PHOTO: A view shows an oil derrick and other facilities at Vankorskoye oil field owned by Rosneft company north of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 25, 2015. Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.

