Russia sends back over 73 tons of food from Kazakhstan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance returned 73.5 tons of food products imported from Kazakhstan, the service said in a message Feb. 3. The goods supplied to Russia's Chelyabinsk region on Jan. 26 - Feb. 2 did not have phytosanitary certificates.

Russia

