Russia secretly deployed nuclear cruise missiles that violate a treaty with the US

Russian President Putin watches the launch of a missile during naval exercises in Russia's Arctic North on board the nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky , Aug. 17, 2005 Russia just issued a serious challenge to the US with a deployment of treaty-violating nuclear-capable cruise missiles that could pose a threat to Western Europe, The New York Times reports . Jeffrey Lewis , the founding publisher of Arms Control Wonk , told Business Insider in an interview that the missiles in question were likely 9M729s, a ground-based adaptation of Russia's Kalibr missiles that famously debuted by striking targets in Syria nearly 1,000 miles away from the Caspian Sea.

Russia

