Russia Rejected Butter And Beef From Belarus
Rosselkhoznadzor has not allowed to import 20 tons of butter and 16.5 tons of beef to the Russian Federation. Rosselkhoznadzor employees for Bryansk and Smolensk regions detained 20 tons of butter and 16.5 tons of chilled beef in the Bryansk center of accepting notifications "Red Stone", interfax.by reports.
