Russia redevelops MiG-35, offers the fighter to IAF once again1 hour ago
New Delhi, Feb 7: Even as the Indian Air Force is trying to scale up its arsenal by inducting the French Rafale fighters along with the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, the Russian Aircraft Corporation has once again offered its latest MiG-35 multi-role jet to New Delhi. The latest MiG-35 in its single and two-seater trainer/combat variants, with NATO code name Fulcrum-F, was formally unveiled on January 27 at the Lukhovitsy plant of RAC MiG in the presence of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.
