Russia redevelops MiG-35, offers the ...

Russia redevelops MiG-35, offers the fighter to IAF once again1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Feb 7: Even as the Indian Air Force is trying to scale up its arsenal by inducting the French Rafale fighters along with the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, the Russian Aircraft Corporation has once again offered its latest MiG-35 multi-role jet to New Delhi. The latest MiG-35 in its single and two-seater trainer/combat variants, with NATO code name Fulcrum-F, was formally unveiled on January 27 at the Lukhovitsy plant of RAC MiG in the presence of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 17 min FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,435
News Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16) 3 hr George 22
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr George 1,745
News 'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new 10 hr Spotted Girl 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 14 hr Enter 6,426
News What keeps Putin awake at night? Sun just a guy i knew 2
Lukashenka Accuses Russia Of Â‘Grabbing Belarus ... Sun just a guy i knew 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,572 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC