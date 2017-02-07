Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban extended
There are 1 comment on the KTVN Reno story from 13 hrs ago, titled Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban extended. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:
Silnov said progress was being made, but questioned whether the country's problems were... . FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 25, 2015 file photo, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko gestures during a news conference in Moscow, Russia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Maybe special categories of all-drug competition could be created for the hopeless and incurable junkie-athletes of dying Nazi Russia?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,763
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Enter
|6,430
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|7 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,441
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|16 hr
|George
|22
|'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new
|23 hr
|Spotted Girl
|2
|What keeps Putin awake at night?
|Feb 5
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC