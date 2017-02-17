Russia now recognizes Ukrainian rebel documents, passports
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends a concert opening the 10th Winter International Arts Festival in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. At right is singer of the Mariinsky Theatre, Yevgeny Chernyadyev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|20 min
|romant
|5,483
|Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte...
|7 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Removed Forums
|17 hr
|Cassandra_
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|17 hr
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Enter
|6,467
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Fri
|George
|1
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|Feb 16
|beatlesinafog
|10
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC