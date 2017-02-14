Russia Increases Fines for Violations...

Russia Increases Fines for Violations of Data Protection Laws

On 7 February 2017, the Russian President signed into law a bill introducing amendments to the Russian Code on Administrative Offences that increases the amount of the fines imposed for violating Russian data protection laws and differentiates the relevant offences' types. The greatest increase raises maximum fines for certain violations from RUB 10,000 to 75,000 .

Russia

