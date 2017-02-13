Russia In Fact Imposes Food Embargo On Belarus

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has banned not just cheese and meat, but also flour and cereals. The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has published the list of products from Belarus, bearing the risk of spreading the African swine fever virus , the import of which should be conducted under additional requirements, RIA "Novosti" reports.

