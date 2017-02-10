Russia green-lights health clinic for...

Russia green-lights health clinic for treating Kremlin top officials

3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony following the talks with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 10, 2017. Moscow city authorities have given the green light for construction of an exclusive health clinic which, according to technical plans seen by Reuters and medical sources, is designed to treat President Vladimir Putin and senior officials.

