Russia Foreign Minister: We need a 'p...

Russia Foreign Minister: We need a 'post-West' world order

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday said Russia sees NATO as a Cold War institution and is hoping for the creation of a "post-West world order." "What kind of relations do we want with the US? Pragmatic relations, mutual respect, understanding our special responsibility for global stability," the Russian foreign minister said, speaking through an interpreter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Teddy 1,886
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr ENTER 6,469
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,484
News Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte... Sat USA Today 1
Removed Forums Sat Cassandra_ 2
News Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch... Feb 17 George 1
News Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence? Feb 16 beatlesinafog 10
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,000,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC