Russia Foreign Minister: We need a 'post-West' world order
Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday said Russia sees NATO as a Cold War institution and is hoping for the creation of a "post-West world order." "What kind of relations do we want with the US? Pragmatic relations, mutual respect, understanding our special responsibility for global stability," the Russian foreign minister said, speaking through an interpreter.
