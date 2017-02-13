Russia fire victims' parents seek answers
A year after their daughters were killed in a blaze at a Russian university hostel, institute has not bothered to even return the girls' belongings A year has passed since Mumbai girl Pooja Kallur and Pune's Karishma Bhosale perished in a fire in their university hostel in Russia, but their families still have not got any answers or closure. To this day, the families have not received either the post-mortem report or any update on the ongoing court trial in Moscow.
