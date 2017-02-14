Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty violation
The move is just the latest in a string of Russian provocations in the early days of the Trump administration, which has called for warmer relations with the Kremlin. The traditional US adversary has also positioned a spy ship off the coast of Delaware and carried out flights near a US Navy warship, concerning American officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|16 min
|grrr
|4
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|22 min
|Enter
|6,452
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|2 hr
|Era of Uncertainty
|7
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|4 hr
|Mikey
|4
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Strahd
|1,850
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|romant
|5,460
|1917 vs 2017
|Mon
|stalindidnothingw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC