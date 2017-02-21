Russia delivers 17 tonnes of aid to S...

Russia delivers 17 tonnes of aid to Syria

Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifter has delivered 17 metric tons of humanitarian cargo to Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday, Sputnik reported. "Il-76 transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has delivered humanitarian aid provided by the Russian Federation.

Chicago, IL

