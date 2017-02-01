Russia charges cyber security experts...

Russia charges cyber security experts with treason - Interfax

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Russian authorities have charged two former officers in the Federal Security Service and an employee of cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab with committing treason in the interests of the United States, the Interfax news agency reported. A view shows the main building of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and a tower of the Kremlin during sunset in Moscow, Russia, November 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 1 hr SoE 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr ActOfWar Cant Answer 478
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 2 hr ccccccccc 225
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr Enter 6,399
News Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet before ... 3 hr TRUMP MEETS HIS BOSS 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,393
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr Reply 1,599
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC