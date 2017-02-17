REVEALED: Russia's secret plot to - A...

REVEALED: Russia's secret plot to - ASSASSINATE' world leader

Read more: Daily Star

Milo Djukanovic was targeted by Moscow in a bid to overthrow his government, reportedly because of his attempts to join NATO . Predrag BoskoviA , Montenegrin defence minister, told The Telegraph there is "not any doubt" that the plot was financed and organised by Russian intelligence officers alongside local radicals.

Russia

