Rep. Darrell Issa Suggests Trump-Russia Inquiry Needs Special Prosecutor, Not Jeff Sessions

Rep. Darrell Issa said on "Real Time With Bill Maher," "You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office." Rep. Darrell Issa said during an interview on "Real Time With Bill Maher" on Friday night that the investigation into Russia's ties to Donald Trump 's presidential campaign and the U.S. election hacking needs a special prosecutor - not Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.