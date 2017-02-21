Rep. Darrell Issa Suggests Trump-Russ...

Rep. Darrell Issa Suggests Trump-Russia Inquiry Needs Special Prosecutor, Not Jeff Sessions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Rep. Darrell Issa said on "Real Time With Bill Maher," "You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office." Rep. Darrell Issa said during an interview on "Real Time With Bill Maher" on Friday night that the investigation into Russia's ties to Donald Trump 's presidential campaign and the U.S. election hacking needs a special prosecutor - not Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr Whogivesachit 487
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... 1 hr Figures 1
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... 6 hr tomin cali 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 16 hr About time 1,893
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Fri About time 91
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) Thu About time 11,366
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Thu About time 6,471
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC