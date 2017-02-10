Remembering Moscow's U.N. Ambassador,...

Remembering Moscow's U.N. Ambassador, The Russian In My Rolodex

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

When Vitaly Churkin was Soviet Foreign Ministry spokesman in the early 1990s, he would in effect brief the Moscow press corps twice. Then he'd step to the side, his hands folded before him, and wait for the foreign broadcast journalists to approach with their cameras and microphones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 hr George 1,892
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 7 hr Reply 5,487
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 12 hr George 6,470
News Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in N... Mon just a guy i knew 1
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... Mon just a guy i knew 6
Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps... Sun just a guy i knew 1
News REVEALED: Russia's secret plot to - ASSASSINATE... Sun just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC