Remembering Moscow's U.N. Ambassador, The Russian In My Rolodex
When Vitaly Churkin was Soviet Foreign Ministry spokesman in the early 1990s, he would in effect brief the Moscow press corps twice. Then he'd step to the side, his hands folded before him, and wait for the foreign broadcast journalists to approach with their cameras and microphones.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|George
|1,892
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Reply
|5,487
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|George
|6,470
|Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in N...
|Mon
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Mon
|just a guy i knew
|6
|Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps...
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|1
|REVEALED: Russia's secret plot to - ASSASSINATE...
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|1
